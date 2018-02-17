Thirteen Russian citizens have been charged by US prosecutors with plotting to influence the 2016 presidential election.

It's the most dramatic development yet in Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation, which is also looking at whether any members of Donald Trump's campaign team colluded in the plot.

Mr Trump says Russian interference started in 2014 - BEFORE his high profile entry into politics.

The US Attorney-General Rob Rosenstein insists all are presumed innocent before any possible court action.