A 13 year old boy accused of murdering Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel has been refused bail.

The accused, who can’t be identified because of his age, had applied to be let out of detention in the High Court.

The body of 14 year old Anastacia or Ana Kriegel was found in an unused building in Lucan Co Dublin last month – three days after she had been reported missing.

On the 25th of May - a 13 year old schoolboy was charged with her murder and was remanded in detention to the Oberstown Children Detention Campus in North County Dublin.

He applied for bail in the High Court on Wednesday to be allowed out of detention pending trial.

The Judge reserved judgment and this afternoon handed down his decision and refused bail.

The boy sat quietly during the hour long proceedings – sometimes leaning his head against his mother’s shoulder.

His father and granddad were also present in court.

Judge Robert Eager has imposed strict reporting restrictions on the proceedings.

The 13 year old will now be brought back to the detention campus and will face his next court appearance at the Children’s Court on the 23rd of July.





Reporting by Stephanie Grogan