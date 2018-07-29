At least 14 people have been killed and dozens injured after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on a popular tourist island in Indonesia.

The powerful tremor, which was followed by two smaller earthquakes and 60 aftershocks, hit the island of Lombok on Sunday.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, said some 40 people are injured and dozens of houses were damaged.

"We estimate the number will keep rising because we are not done collecting data," he said.

People were sent running from homes and hotels in the early morning as the earthquake hit. Dozens of single-storey houses and taller buildings were damaged.

The epicentre of the earthquake struck 30 miles (50km) outside the main city of Mataram, away from the main tourist sites in the south and west of the island.

The US Geological Survey said it had a depth of 4.4 miles (7km).

Two of the aftershocks exceeded a magnitude of 5.0.

#Gempa Mag:6.4 SR, 29-Jul-18 05:47:39 WIB, Lok:8.26 LS,116.55 BT (28 km BaratLaut LOMBOKTIMUR-NTB), Kedlmn:10 Km #BMKG tidak berpotensi tsunami dan mengakibatkan beberapa rumah rusak di Sambelia, Lombok Timur.#gempabumiLombokTimur pic.twitter.com/lEQxsOE7YT — BNPB Indonesia (@BNPB_Indonesia) July 28, 2018

There were reports it was felt in Bali - 60 miles (100km) away - but there were no reports of damage.

No tsunami alert has been issued.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismic activity hotspot, and is frequently hit by earthquakes.

Lombok is an area known for pristine beaches and mountains.