A 14 year old boy is due back before the Children’s Court this morning charged with the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.

The body of the 14 year old Kildare girl was found in an disused building in Lucan, Co Dublin over three months ago.

The 14 year old accused has been before the courts a number of times since he was first charged and was granted bail earlier this month.

Earlier this week a 13 year old boy, who has also been charged with her murder, was sent forward for trial.