More than 140 people are reported missing after a landslide in south-western China.



Part of a mountainside collapsed onto a village in the early morning while most people were still asleep.

Xinmo was a village of 40 homes in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Search and rescue efforts are underway, involving more than 400 workers.

Footage from the scene showed how the village was completely buried by the huge rock slide.