Executives from Ulster Bank are expected to face a grilling when they appear before the Finance Committee later.

They'll be asked questions about the bank's progress in dealing with the tracker mortgage scandal.

A leaked questionnaire completed by Ulster Bank has revealed that 15 families lost their homes as a result of being denied or removed from tracker rates.

Ulster Bank's expected to say it's returned 2 and a half thousand customers back to the correct rate.

But it's understood the Bank's only paid compensation to just over one thousand of those mortgage holders.