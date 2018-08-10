Ryanair is facing widespread disruption across Europe today - with strike action in five countries including Ireland.

Dublin based pilots are walking off the job for a 5th day - joining their colleagues in Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and Belgium.

.@Ryanair pilots picket at @DublinAirport as strikes in 4 other countries force the airline to cancel 400 flights @forsa_union_ie says its determimed to resolve the dispute but can't rule out further action pic.twitter.com/nyYtoLMnbD — Paul Quinn (@PaulQuinnNews) August 10, 2018

Almost 400 flights have been cancelled - affecting around 70,000 passengers.

Bernard Harbor from the FORSA trade union says both sides are still some way off reaching a deal:

"The company 8 months ago said it would recognise unions, the pilots in Ryanair that we represent now, are determined to use that change to improve their working conditions.

And also I have to say that the company's decision the week before last to threaten redundancies or transferring pilots to Poland for the winter has stiffened that resolve and made pilots more determined to stand up for themselves."

Update for Friday August 10th: pic.twitter.com/g9qWugyRr0 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) August 9, 2018

Germany will be worst hit by the industrial action – with 250 flights cancelled at ten airports.

Reuters reporter Victoria Bryan is in Berlin and says although 40 thousand passengers are affected - the public still has a lot of sympathy for the pilots:

"A tradition of unions having a say in company strategy and having strong union contract - it's a very strong tradition here and people really respect that and believe that's what helped the German economy."

The pilots are also being supported by other countries and organisations:

@WeAreALPA @IFALPA @UnitedPilots support @IALPA and the Ryan Air pilots against the pervasive anti labor tactics of O’Leary — Carlos Juan Rodriguez (@ALPApilotCarlos) August 10, 2018

“#Pilots are not nomads” @VC_President said during #strike announcement. #Ryanair pilots in Germany and across Europe are united and determined to obtain direct local employment contracts subject to national labour law of the country they are based in. https://t.co/TLFhPR9cS8 pic.twitter.com/VXuzcj9Lu3 — EuropeanPilots ECA (@eu_cockpit) August 8, 2018