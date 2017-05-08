150 jobs have been announced at SAP  as it marks 20 years in Ireland.



The software firm employs more than 1880 people in Dublin and Galway.



MD of SAP Labs Ireland, Liam Ryan explains who theyre looking to hire;

150 jobs on the way @SAP here in Ireland over 18 months. Software company is looking for graduates in Computer Science, Engineering, Maths pic.twitter.com/GQOfEDj5lV — Today FM News (@TodayFMNews) May 8, 2017

CEO of SAP, Bill McDermott, was asked how important Ireland's corporate tax rate was, particularly in light of President Donald Trump's stated plans to slash the corporate tax rate in the US to attract US firms back;

SAP staff outside the AVIVA stadium ahead of a celebration to mark their 20th anniversary in Ireland.