1,500 new jobs are being created at customer management company Salesforce.

The new roles will be in Dublin and will expand the company's Irish workforce to almost 3,000 over the next five years.

Salesforce also announced it will create a 430,000 square foot campus in Dublin's Silicon Docks that will include riverside paths and an open space for charities to use at weekends.

The Taoiseach has welcomed the creation of the new jobs - and a 1 million euro donation the company has made to Educate Together in line with the announcement.

The move follows announcements by the likes of Google, Facebook, Amazon and others which will see a huge amount of the tech giants dominating the city landscape and the workforce.

Definitely the most surreal jobs launch I’ve ever been to this morning... A DJ and a band and giant fluffy characters pic.twitter.com/c1eTzr9kNx — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) January 18, 2019



