A teenager has gone missing from his home in Dublin.

Conor McAleer was last seen on Monday morning on the Dublin Road in Balbriggan.

The 16-year-old, who's got brown hair and brown eyes, wears a diamond earring in his left ear and has a cast on his lower left arm.

When last seen he was wearing a black polo shirt, black jeans and grey runners.

Gardai say he is known to hang around Balbriggan and Drogheda, and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.