A 16 year old boy is due in Court this morning charged in connection with the incident on the N7 Naas Road yesterday.

Gardaí intercepted a car on the road while investigating reports of a robbery in nearby Athy.

The car stopped briefly before speeding off and colliding with another vehicle at the Johnstown junction.

One youth was released without charge last night, another remains in Garda custody and one remains in Tallaght Hospital.

Ian Begley - reporter with the Irish Independent - says separate investigations are underway by the Garda Ombudsman and Gardaí: