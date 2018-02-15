A school shooting in Florida has left 17 people dead.

It happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Wednesday afternoon,

Police say the gunman deliberately set off fire alarms so students would leave their classes. Twelve people were shot dead in the school building, two outside, one in the street and two people were left with injuries from which they later died.

Students are evacuated from the school

Among those who tried to save students was football coach Aaron Feis, who died after apparently using his body as a shield against the bullets.

The suspected gunman, a 19-year-old expelled student, has been arrested.

JUST IN: Video shows police takedown of suspect in South Florida school shooting that left at least 17 people dead. https://t.co/87IoIczHkr pic.twitter.com/GlbnWiM7RV — ABC News (@ABC) February 15, 2018







This is America's 18th school shooting this year and third deadliest ever.

Video has emerged that shows students cowering in a classroom as loud rapid shots are heard nearby.

Automatic gunfire can be heard as a gunman roams a Florida high school pic.twitter.com/qFJEgkzK0R — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 15, 2018





President Trump has extended his condolences to the families and victims.

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018



