A school shooting in Florida has left 17 people dead.

It happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Wednesday afternoon, 

Police say the gunman deliberately set off fire alarms so students would leave their classes. Twelve people were shot dead in the school building, two outside, one in the street and two people were left with injuries from which they later died.

Students are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018

Students are evacuated from the school

Among those who tried to save students was football coach Aaron Feis, who died after apparently using his body as a shield against the bullets.

The suspected gunman, a 19-year-old expelled student, has been arrested.



This is America's 18th school shooting this year and third deadliest ever.

Video has emerged that shows students cowering in a classroom as loud rapid shots are heard nearby.


President Trump has extended his condolences to the families and victims.

A family reunites outside of Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, USA, after a shooting on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.