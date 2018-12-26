The Justice Minister has announced funding supports for victims of crime for next year.

57 organisations nationwide will be supported throughout 2019 through the allocation of €1.7 million - the same amount as the year previous.

Charlie Flanagan says it'll fund services to victims of crime through the Victims of Crime Office in his Department.

It'll be distributed to a large number of non-governmental organisations across the State, such as Barnardos, Crime Victims Helpline and Support After Homicide.

Last year this funding supported around 18,500 victims of crime.

Support was given to victims of general crime, domestic abuse and sexual violence among others.

It included the provision of practical information, emotional support, court accompaniment, accompaniment to Garda interviews, accompaniment to sexual assault treatment units, counselling and referral to other services.