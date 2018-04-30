Several inquiries are to take place into the failures of the Cervical Check programme.

It’s after 17 women were found to have died – who had been part of a review of 208 patients.

Simon Harris has asked HIQA to look into #cervicalcheck programme with full powers of compellability. Clinical review will also take place pic.twitter.com/ETrcdjSmFm — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) April 30, 2018

The Health Minister Simon Harris has tasked HIQA with investigating the matter, and says it will have all the necessary powers;

The HSE says that their causes of death are not known at present.

162 out of 208 women were not told that they were part of review of Cervical Check. HSE says 17 women have died but no cause of death known yet - Patrick Lynch head of serious incident management team into programmer pic.twitter.com/qHtUZjBGM5 — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) April 30, 2018

175 out of 208 women with cancer would have benefited from earlier treatment, while 162 that were part of a look-back were not told about the review or its outcome.



The HSE has received 6000 calls on a helpline across the weekend and today.



