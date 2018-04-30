Several reviews will now take place

Several inquiries are to take place into the failures of the Cervical Check programme.

It’s after 17 women were found to have died – who had been part of a review of 208 patients.

 

The Health Minister Simon Harris has tasked HIQA with investigating the matter, and says it will have all the necessary powers;

 

17 women who were part of a review of the Cervical Check programme have died.

The HSE says that their causes of death are not known at present.

175 out of 208 women with cancer would have benefited from earlier treatment, while 162 that were part of a look-back were not told about the review or its outcome.

The HSE has received 6000 calls on a helpline across the weekend and today.

 

 

 