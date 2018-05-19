A 17-year-old boy has been charged with capital murder after a high school shooting in Texas.

10 people were killed and 10 others were injured in the shooting in Santa Fe (pron: fay) yesterday, where explosive devices were found by police.

Officials in Texas say the teenager used his father's shotgun and pistol in the attack.

Both weapons were owned legally by his father.

US President Donald Trump has ordered that US flags fly at half-mast as a mark of 'solemn respect' for those affected.

Senator Ted Cruz says such an act 'defies words'.

"Once again, Texas has seen the face of evil.

This community is grieving mightily, and the entire state of Texas, the entire country is grieving along with these parents, grieving along with these students."

Santa Fe High School has been offering support for the students and staff in the school:

Celebrities have been paying tribute to the families affected and are again calling for gun reform in America:

The 3rd school shooting in 8 days and the 22nd this year. At least 8 innocent are dead. Heartbreaking and senseless and it must stop. https://t.co/diRdMhOesf — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) May 18, 2018