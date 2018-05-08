Two firms are to create 175 new jobs.

Entekra is to create 100 jobs in the areas of design engineering, finance, marketing and customer support.

The jobs in Co Monaghan will be supported by the IDA.

The design, engineering and home manufacturing company provides off-site framing for both residential and commercial construction.

The jobs will be delivered by the end of the year.

While the Heat Merchants Group is to invest €4m in its branch network and create 75 new jobs.

It'll see the opening of nine new Heat Merchants branches, and four additional Tubs & Tiles showrooms over the next three years.

This investment will increase the group's branch network to 56 throughout the country, and will increase its total workforce to 358.