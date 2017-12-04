The Circuit Court has set aside a finding that a teenage boy falsely imprisoned former Tánaiste Joan Burton during a water charge protest in Dublin.

Jason Lester from Brookview Close in Tallaght was also found guilty of falsely imprisoning her adviser in Jobstown in November 2014.

He was arrested in Feb 2015 following a water charge protest that took place in Jobstown the previous November.

The then Tánaiste Joan Burton was attending a graduation ceremony when an impromptu protest got underway.

Mr. Lester was identified holding a mobile phone to her face but denied falsely imprisoning her and her adviser.

The prosecution claimed they were trapped when two Garda vehicles were surrounded.

In the non-jury Childrens Court last year, Judge John King found him guilty of two charges of false imprisonment, but decided to leave him without a criminal conviction if he stayed out of trouble for nine months.

His lawyers were prepared to appeal that ruling but the States legal team told the court this morning they would not be contesting the case.

Afterwards, the 18yo said he was relieved and spoke about the toll the proceedings have taken on his life.

VIDEO Jason Lester (18) makes brief statement to media after Circuit Court set aside Children’s Court finding that he falsely imprisoned former Tánaiste Joan Burton and her adviser during a water charge protest in Jobstown, Dublin three years ago. pic.twitter.com/JByp2DRKbM — Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) December 4, 2017

Todays outcome comes following the acquittals earlier this year of seven co-accused and a decision to drop the charges against a further ten.

One man has pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage and will be sentenced next month.









