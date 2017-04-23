A major search operation to locate two missing R116 crew members will resume this morning.



Almost 200 divers are taking part in an extensive search around Blackrock Island off the Mayo Coast, where the helicopter crashed almost six weeks ago.



The bodies of Dara Fitzpatrick and Mark Duffy have been recovered but they are still trying to locate missing crewmen Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith.



Marine Correspondent with the Irish Times Lorna Siggins says a lot depends on the weather:



