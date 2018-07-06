An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Cameron Reilly.

The body of the 18-year-old college student was found in a field in Dunleer in Co Louth in May.

A postmortem exam revealed he had been strangled.

This morning, Aaron Connolly with an address at Willistown, Drumcar, Dunleer appeared before Drogheda District Court charged with his murder.

He has been remanded in custody to appear in court again next week.