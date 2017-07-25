Another 13 homeless hubs will be open before Christmas, bringing the total number to 19.

The temporary accommodation which feature family suites, cooking, laundry and play facilities are designed as an alternative to hotels and B&Bs.

It's part of a bid to house the majority of the 600 homeless families.

The Peter McVerry Trust will run four, with each family getting a suite of rooms and sharing a kitchen and laundry with a maximum of one other family.

Critics say there's a risk that families will be left there longer than intended but the Peter McVerry Trust says they're much better than other forms of temporary accommodation and that they're working hard to ensure that doesn't happen.

The majority of hubs - which cost between, 250 and 300 thousand, will be in Dublin but PeterMcVerry's also opening one in Kildare.

They want to show people that they're the best option available until more permanent houses can be found.