Gardaí investigating the disapearance of Deirdre Jacob have launched a murder inquiry.

The 18-year-old Kildare woman has been missing for 20 years.

Deirdre was last seen on the afternoon of the 28th July 1998 near her home, at Roseberry, Newbridge.

Over the last 12 months, the 20-year-old investigation has been reviewed in detail by gardaí from Kildare and the Serious Crime Review Team.

Detectives now say that as a result of new information coming to light, the case has been upgraded from a missing person to a murder investigation.

Gardaí say they're following a number of lines of enquiry and progress is being made.

VIDEO: Chief Supt Brian Sutton says ‘significant’ new information has led @GardaTraffic to upgrade the #deirdrejacobs missing person case to a murder investigation pic.twitter.com/duPzS7zPHO — Paul Quinn (@PaulQuinnNews) August 14, 2018

Speaking today at Naas Garda Station, Chief Superintendent Brian Sutton said: "[Deirdre] was a young woman starting off her life, who had just completed one year at St Mary’s University, Twickenham, London.

"Deirdre had enjoyed her life in London and was looking forward to returning to college that September when her life was taken away on or after the 28th July 1998."

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the murder of Deirdre Jacob to come forward, particularly those who haven't come forward in the past.

Anyone with information can contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 521222 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.