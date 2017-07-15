Five casualties were treated in five separate incidents in the Comeragh's in County Waterford this afternoon.

A 50 year old man was first to be airlifted by Rescue 117 and taken to University Hospital Waterford.

A young woman was the second call out The South East Mountain Rescue Association responded to - she was also airlifted by 117 and brought to hospital.

The mountain rescue team carried a young man with leg injuries off the mountain later in the afternoon as the helicopter was fog bound.

In two more incidents a woman and man were assisted off the mountain and treated locally.

All 5 incidents happened in the Coumshingaun area between midday and 6pm today.