Gardaí have arrested two men in Dublin in relation to terrorist offences.

The Garda Counter Terrorism International Unit arrested an Algerian national in his 30's and a Morrocan man in his 40's earlier today.

A number of searches were carried out in Swords, Stepaside, South Circular Road and Trim.

The men are being held under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Blackrock Garda station.