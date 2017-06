Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a hatchet attack in North Belfast.



A 34-year-old man was struck in the head with the weapon at around 1.15 this morning near the Glenrosa Link.



He is now in a stable condition in hospital.



The suspects, who are both 26, are being questioned at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

Detectives have urged witnesses to come forward.