Four men and twin girls have been rescued after an inflatable airbed drifted out to sea in Co. Wexford.

The four year olds were on the lilo, while the men, including their father, swam towards them off Duncannon Beach shortly after 8.30 last night.

The rescue operation involved a windsurfer, a kayaker, a strong local swimmer and the RNLI.

Hugh Burke from Fethard RNLI says a tragedy was averted because of the quick actions by all involved: