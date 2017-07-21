At least two people have been killed and more than 120 injured on the Greek island of Kos after a powerful earthquake hit the region.

The quake struck with magnitude of 6-point-7 as people slept, injuring several people after their buildings partially collapsed.

In the Turkish resort of Bodrum, around 70 people were taken to hospital, having been injured as they tried to escape .

Christopher Hackland has been working as a diving instructor in Kos for the last two months: