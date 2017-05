A man arrested under the Terrorism Offences Act has been released without charge.

The Moroccan man in his 40s had been arrested along with an Algerian man in his 30s who remains in custody.

The arrests followed a number of searches in Swords, Stepaside and the South Circular Road in Dublin - as well as Trim in Co Meath.

The Moroccan man has since been released from custody and a file is being prepared for the DPP.