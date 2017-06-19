Two young Dublin men have pleaded guilty to beating up a man and robbing €20,000 worth of jewellery from him.



The victim was kicked in the face during the assault on Dame Lane in Dublin city centre.

The robbery was described by the Judge as violent and aggressive, and the victim told the court he feels lucky to be alive.

The judge was told the young men had taken drink and drugs that night and didnt know what was in the bag when they stole it.

Our reporter Stephanie Grogan was in court:

