Two young men have died in a crash in the Inishowen area of Co Donegal.

Three other people are being treated in hospital, after the early morning collision.

The single vehicle crash happened at about 3.30 this morning on the Moville road between Quigley's Point and Whitecastle.

Gardaí say both fatal victims were in their late teens.

One was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was pronounced dead at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

Three other occupants of the car - also men in their late teens - were taken to Altnagelvin and Letterkenny Hospitals.

They are said to be in a stable condition.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the accident.

The road's been closed to allow an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.