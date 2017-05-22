2 Years Since Marriage Equality Referendum Was Passed
It's two years to the day since Ireland became the first country in the world to legalise gay marriage by popular vote.
Just over 62% supported changing the constitution - with more than 1.2 million people turning out in support of marriage equality - one of the highest ever turnourts for a referendum.
But how have things changed two years on? Paul Bonass who's picture went viral all around the world says he can now hold hands with his boyfriend in Public.
A total of 1,147 same-sex marriages have taken place in Ireland since the marriage-equality legislation came into effect in November 2015 and in 2016 same sex marriages accounted for 4.7% of all marriages.
Kim Buckley has this report: