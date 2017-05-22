It's two years to the day since Ireland became the first country in the world to legalise gay marriage by popular vote.

Just over 62% supported changing the constitution - with more than 1.2 million people turning out in support of marriage equality - one of the highest ever turnourts for a referendum.

But how have things changed two years on? Paul Bonass who's picture went viral all around the world says he can now hold hands with his boyfriend in Public.



A total of 1,147 same-sex marriages have taken place in Ireland since the marriage-equality legislation came into effect in November 2015 and in 2016 same sex marriages accounted for 4.7% of all marriages.

Kim Buckley has this report: