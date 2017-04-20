...When they've only seen the film

Twenty percent of people lie about the books they've read, when they've only seen the movie versions.

A survey's found people are confessing to fibbing about reading classics to appear smarter.

To Kill A Mockingbird tops a list of the books people most tell porkies about.

It's followed by the Lord of the rings and Pride and Prejudice.

Check out the top ten

  1. To Kill A Mockingbird
  2. The Lord of the Rings
  3. Pride and Prejudice
  4. The Diary of Anne Frank
  5. Harry Potter
  6. The Hobbit
  7. Jane Eyre
  8. Animal Farm
  9. 1984
  10. The Great Gatsby

 