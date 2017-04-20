20% Of People Lie About Reading Books
Twenty percent of people lie about the books they've read, when they've only seen the movie versions.
A survey's found people are confessing to fibbing about reading classics to appear smarter.
To Kill A Mockingbird tops a list of the books people most tell porkies about.
It's followed by the Lord of the rings and Pride and Prejudice.
Check out the top ten
- To Kill A Mockingbird
- The Lord of the Rings
- Pride and Prejudice
- The Diary of Anne Frank
- Harry Potter
- The Hobbit
- Jane Eyre
- Animal Farm
- 1984
- The Great Gatsby