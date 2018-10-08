Twenty people have been killed in a crash involving a limousine taking people to a party in the US state of New York.

All 18 people in the limo died, including four sisters, the youngest of whom was celebrating their 30th birthday.

The other casualties included relatives and friends of the sisters and two pedestrians.

Witnesses described seeing the SUV-style vehicle shoot across a junction, hit another car, and then collide with people in a shop car park.

20-people, including 18-passengers of a limo, killed in a crash. We will have a special one-hour edition of @CBS6Albany News from 6pm-7pm. pic.twitter.com/o92fEdZg4R — ChrisGegg (@ChrisGegg) October 7, 2018



