Twenty people, including children, are to be evacuated from a potentially unsafe Dublin property over fire safety concerns.



It follows a High Court hearing yesterday amid claims the Mountjoy Square building isn't compliant with regulations and poses a danger to its residents and neighbours.

12 students live in the basement of 24 Mounjoy sq, while another family lives on the top floor. They say they haven't been told when they have to leave the building.

The receiver for the building has requested that these people be evacuated on the grounds that it doesn't comply with fire safety.

The owner of the building is attempting to ensure the building complies with fire safety by retrofitting fire alarms and new materials - which the receiver estimates will cost 90-thousand euro.



It comes as the Green Party brings new plans to the Dáil today for increased inspections, higher building standards and a buildings regulator.

The matter is due back before the court on Friday.

