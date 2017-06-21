20 To Be Evacuated From Dublin Building Over Fire Concerns
Twenty people, including children, are to be evacuated from a potentially unsafe Dublin property over fire safety concerns.
It follows a High Court hearing yesterday amid claims the Mountjoy Square building isn't compliant with regulations and poses a danger to its residents and neighbours.
Building on Dublin's Mountjoy Sq to be evacuated over fire safety concerns pic.twitter.com/51MnmVJmvM— Nicole Gernon (@nicole_gernon) June 21, 2017
Residents say they haven't been told when they have to leave potentially unsafe building on Mount joy Sq pic.twitter.com/mMerHvlJX1— Nicole Gernon (@nicole_gernon) June 21, 2017
It comes as the Green Party brings new plans to the Dáil today for increased inspections, higher building standards and a buildings regulator.