The Health Minister says 200 GPs have signed up to provide abortion services.

Simon Harris says see expects more providers to come on board next week, some current ones will expand their service.

This week saw introduction of new abortion services in Ireland. Whilst it takes time for services to embed, we now have:https://t.co/b4N4aniPNn -providing info on all options ✅

24/7 helpline -1800828010 ✅

More GPs signing up to provide the service -200 now ✅. 1/2 — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) January 5, 2019

The Minister has also stated he will be working on providing safe access zones and access to contraception.

I will also be working on safe access zones and on access to contraception. Announcements on next steps on both very shortly. 2/2 — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) January 5, 2019

He expects to have announcements on next steps for both very shortly.