Online retailer Wayfair is to create 200 new jobs in Co Galway.

The company's expanding the workforce at its European Operations Centre there.

It plans to add both virtual and office-based roles - following growth of its e-commerce business in Europe.

Liz Graham is vice president of sales and service at Wayfair.

She said: "Wayfair’s success is deeply rooted in our commitment to creating an exceptional experience for our customers.

"Over the past ten years, as we expanded our Galway workforce from a few employees to more than 400 today, the team has continuously delivered exceptional support for our customers in Europe.

Wayfair announcement | Image: IDA

"There is no doubt that the excellence of our Galway team has been a key driver in our tremendous business growth across the region."

Wayfair has more than 9,700 full-time employees globally, and currently operates customer service centers in Massachusetts, Maine, New York, Utah, Texas, Germany and Ireland.

The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.