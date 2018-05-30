200 stationless bikes have been launched in Dublin.



Two operators - Urbo and Bleeperbike – have been granted licenses by Dublin City Council to operate alongside the Dublin Bike Scheme.



The bikes can be locked to any bike stand and don't have to be returned to a dock.

People will now be able to cycle to the suburbs, where Dublin Bikes don't service.

Hugh Cooney from Bleeperbikes says: 'You can either pay as you go which will be 80c a ride, or you can buy a membership plan. 3 months will be €20 and an annual membership is €75. Membership gives you unlimited usage per day.'



