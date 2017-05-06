It's reported the survivors and families of those killed in the Berkeley balcony collapse have been awarded €18 million in a legal action.



The agreement was with companies involved in the design and construction of the balcony, which collapsed during an student party in 2015.

The Irish Times reports the partial settlement - agreed before a California court - is worth around $20 million.



The families and victims are continuing a separate action against the owner of the building and its management company.



