A Kerry man has completed 24 marathons in 24 days, raising €100,000 for charity in the process.

Shane Finn completed marathon number 24 today, crossing the finish line in Dingle to a hero's welcome.

Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh, former Ireland international Packie Bonner and members of the Kerry team are among those who've lent their support to Shane since he started out from Donegal.

The 24 year old, who had previously completed 12 marathons in 12 days from Dublin to Dingle, set out from Donegal 24 days ago.

Over the course of the journey he has raised over €100,000 for Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland.

Shane thanked his Mum and Dad for "making me into the man I am today", after he crossed the finish line in Dingle at the WK Fitness gym on Sráid Eoin today.

He also said he had to dig deep over the past 24 days as he ran from Donegal to Dingle.