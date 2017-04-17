The Education Minister has announced 2.4 million euro will be spent to encourage people from more diverse backgrounds to become teachers.

The funding will go towards a number of initiatives which aim to provide 120 new teachers from disadvantaged groups.

Richard Bruton says people from lower socio-economic backgrounds, those with a disability, and members of the Travelling community will be targeted by the campaign.

It comes as the INTO holds its annual congress in Belfast this week.

General Secretary Noel Ward knows what his teachers want: