Police in Germany say 25 people have been injured - four seriously - following an explosion in the west of the country.

A building, several stories high, was destroyed following the blast in the city of Wuppertal just before midnight on Saturday.

Emergency services are still trying to get the blaze under control - and discover what caused it.

German media are reporting that police described the scene as a "picture of devastation".

Fire broke out in several different parts of the building - which is three stories plus a converted loft - and firefighters had trouble putting it out because parts of the building kept collapsing.

A car which was parked outside was destroyed, becoming buried under window frames that were blown onto it by the impact of the explosion.

An investigation is under way into the cause of the blast.







