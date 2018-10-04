In news that may startle the most ardent of selfie-takers it's been revealed that 259 people have died while taking "extreme selfies" since 2011.

Researchers at the US National Library of Medicine revealed that 72.5% of those that lost their lives were men.

Thankfully, no selfie-related deaths were reported in Ireland.

It may surprise you that the highest number of incidents happened in India, which was followed by Russia and the United States.

The study concluded that "No selfie zones" should be introduced at tourist areas such as mountain peaks and over tall buildings.

So if you're taking the pics in the safety of your house, there's no need to put down the phone just yet.