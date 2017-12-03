The man who sent the first ever text message says he had no idea at the time how significant the development was.

It's 25 years since Neil Papworth's SMS to a Vodafone colleague - it simply said 'Merry Christmas.'

It was typed on a computer, because originally mobiles could only receive messages.

Neil says no-one knew how popular it would become.

The S-M-S contained no abbreviations, and certainly no emojis.

Elizabeth Bruton from London's Science Museum says it's a hugely significant development.

