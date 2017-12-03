25th Anniversary Of First Ever Text Message
The man who sent the first ever text message says he had no idea at the time how significant the development was.
It's 25 years since Neil Papworth's SMS to a Vodafone colleague - it simply said 'Merry Christmas.'
It was typed on a computer, because originally mobiles could only receive messages.
Neil says no-one knew how popular it would become.
The S-M-S contained no abbreviations, and certainly no emojis.
Elizabeth Bruton from London's Science Museum says it's a hugely significant development.
