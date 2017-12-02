A 26 year old woman has died after she was knocked down in Killarney in County Kerry.

The woman was struck by a car on the N22 at Glenflesk Village shortly after 7 o'clock yesterday evening.

She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The scene was attended by units from the Killarney Ambulance and Fire Services.

The Coroner was notified and the body of the woman has been removed to University Hospital Kerry for a post-mortem examination.

The road was closed to facilitate Garda forensic collision investigators but has since reopened to traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station 064-6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.