A 27 year old man has died in a crash in County Westmeath.

The car in which he was travelling in, hit a ditch and ended up in a field at Deerpark, on the Castlepollard to Collinstown road between 10pm and 11.20pm yesterday.

An 18 year old girl was also seriously injured in the crash and has been taken to Mullingar Regional hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Gardai.