A man has been arrested after a body was discovered in Limerick this evening.

The young man was found at a house around 20 km west of the city.

An investigation is underway after the man in his 30s was found in a house the village of Pallaskenry shortly before 5.00 o' clock this evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the house was sealed off immediately off for a technical examination.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and the body remains at the scene.

A 29 year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident has been taken to Newcastlewest Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward , anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastlewest Garda station.