Tayto Park denies claims that it has a high animal mortality rate.

The theme park in Ashbourne, Co.Meath has released a statement to say that 30 animals passed away at the facility in 2016.

That's a mortality rate of 7.9%

The zoo says that's not alarming and the facility is inspected regularly by the Department of Arts Heritage and The Gaeltacht.

Tayto Park had previously objected to releasing these figures saying that it resulted in coverage they believe to be out of context.

The statement says that Tayto park has been commended for its excellent health care programme, cleanliness and spacious enclosures