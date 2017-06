A 30-year-old man has died following a collision in Galway.

The pedestrian was seriously injured after he was struck by a car at Bushy Park on Moycullen Road in the early hours of yesterday morning.

He was pronounced dead at University Hospital Galway yesterday evening.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out over the coming days.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with any information to come forward.