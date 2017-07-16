A man in his 30's has died after a serious assault in Dublin in the early hours of the morning.

The incident happened at around 3.00am on North Street in Swords.

The man was found with serious injuries and treated by medical personnel but was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The area is preserved for an examination this morning and the road remains closed.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses who may have been in or around North Street between 1.30am and 3am this morning.

They're also looking for anyone who may had drove around the area and have ‘Dash Cam’ footage from their vehicle, to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 6664700, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.