A 32 year old man has appeared in court in the past few minutes charged with the murder of a woman whose remains were found in the Wicklow Mountains.

The body parts of Patricia O’Connor – a grandmother in her 60s – were found scattered along a 20 to 30km stretch of the mountains.

Man arrives in Tallaght District Court in past few minutes to be charged in connection with Patricia O'Connor's death pic.twitter.com/FkFs3s7r2X — Stephanie Grogan (@StephGrogan3) June 15, 2017

This afternoon Kieran Green of Mountain View Park in Churchtown, Dublin appeared before Tallaght District Court charged with her murder.

The court heard he was charged at Bray Garda station at 11.28 this morning and replied ‘it was self defence’.

He was remanded in custody.