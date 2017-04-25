The total number of homeless people across Ireland has risen again.

New Department of Housing figures show that 4,909 adults were homeless last month, up slightly on February.

The number of homeless families also rose to 1,256 - 17 more families than the previous month.

There are now 2,563 children living in emergency accommodation.

The Housing Minister Simon Coveney says the figures are "a stark indicator of the challlenges" posed by homelessness.

There has also been a 35% increase in the number of rough sleepers in Dublin in the past year.



Latest figures show 138 people slept on the streets of Dublin on the night of April 4th.



That is the highest ever recorded for this time of year.



Pat Doyle, CEO of homeless and housing charity The Peter McVerry Trust, says he's disappointed but not surprised